Bess-Marie Wuddah-Martey has become the second contestant to be evicted from the ongoing Keyboard Idol competition on the fastest-growing TV channel, Citi TV.

The 14-year-old scored 8.90% votes cast by the judges and the public last week.

During the in-studio performance, Bess-Marie performed Hallelujah, Soro Abofo to dwom on her first appearance.

She continued with her next piece, Dennis Nageli’s Father I dare believe and ended with J.M.T Dosoo’s ‘Arise Ghana Youth’ in the last performance.

She was saved by judges during the first round of eviction for scoring low points as Vinyo Anko got evicted.

The competition was graced by a guest judge, private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah, who rendered a piece titled ‘Guanhwɛfo’ with Apiorkor Ashong-Abbey.

Other judges present included, multi-talented instrumentalist, Kwame Yeboah and Ghana’s first trained music therapist, Mawuyrami Ocloo.

