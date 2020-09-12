The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and Christian Mother’s Association has organised a sensitization workshop in the Bono East Region to help prevent violence in the upcoming elections.

The workshop was organised for christian mothers on Thursday, September 10, in Techiman.

The workshop focused on partnering with women in the election process to ensure a credible and violence-free election in 2020.

Mr. Joseph Yeboah, the Regional NCCE Director has said the workshop will educate women, so they can pass it on.

“So, when you see that your children are attending rallies with weapons, that is when education comes in,” he said.

On Tuesday, June 30, NCCE began an exercise aimed at educating Ghanaians on the need to partake in the upcoming voter registration exercise.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chairperson of the NCCE, Josephine Nkrumah, said the commission will firm up its activities in the coming days.

“We will be educating Ghanaians. We will be raising awareness about the registration exercise. We will be talking to our Regional Directors. We have already discussed how the sensitization should be carried out,” she said.

NCCE started the sensitization exercise after the EC announced that it was going to compile a new voters register.

Olivia Ansu Amponsah, Executive Secretary of the Christian Mothers Association, said it was important to ensure peace within the election period.

“Any small thing can escalate into violence as we saw with the writing of the names of the registration exercise.”

She said the women will pass on the lessons learned to those around them.

“These women are supposed to be trainers. They are now going down to the parishes, the grooves, everywhere to spread the news that they have heard here.”

The Christian Mothers’ Association holds such workshops every election year across the country to help mothers become peace ambassadors.