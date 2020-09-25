The Asafohene of Awutu Traditional Area in the Central Region, Oshipi Darko has been shot dead while three others are in critical condition after some individuals believed to be land guards attacked them over a land dispute at Awutu Kwao Bondze near Kasoa in the Central Region.

Citi News sources say the Asafohene and his men visited a site at Kwao Bondzie and upon reaching there, the land guards who were hiding in the bush, allegedly ambushed and opened fire on them, killing the Asafohene in the process.

Nai Kwabena Atope, the Mponuahene of Awutu Traditional Area indicated that the deceased is one of his sub-chiefs.

He said the deceased had done nothing wrong to warrant his killing.

He alleged that there have been several incidents of land guard attacks on his subjects but the police have failed to take action.

“This land is our land and there is no way we are leaving it for land guards to take over. What is so disturbing to me is that there have been several attacks on my subjects but the police have done nothing about it,” the Mponuahene said.

“I just want to go on record to say that government must do more to curb land guard activities in Kasoa Ofaakor. We cannot sit down for our people to die. So if the law will not take care of us, we will take care of ourselves. My people must have that equal justice,” Nai Kwabena Atope said.

Meanwhile, the Ofaakor District Police command has refused to comment on the matter, indicating that the matter is under investigation.