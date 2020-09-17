The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been cited as the most verbally abusive individual on radio.

This was contained in a report released by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA). The report captures MFWA’s monitoring of language usage on public radio in Ghana for the month of August 2020.

Other personalities who have been named for similar acts are Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, and Mugabe Maase, host of Power FM’s Inside Politics.

In the report, the NPP, and Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio recorded the highest number of incidents of indecent expression.

Over the monitoring period (August 1-31), a total of 1,019 radio programmes were monitored on 15 selected radio stations across the country.

The programmes included news bulletins and political/current affairs discussions aired on 15 radio stations.

A total of 99 indecent expressions made by 34 individuals were recorded within the period.

The 99 indecent expressions are made up of insulting and offensive comments, unsubstantiated allegations, threats, provocative remarks and expressions or comments promoting divisiveness.

The 34 individuals who made indecent expressions featured on radio programmes as hosts, discussants, panellists, interviewees or callers.

For the NPP, it recorded 50 indecent expressions, followed by the NDC with (9), the PPP (3) and the GCPP (2).

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) recorded 1 indecent expression each.

12 out of the 15 radio stations monitored recorded indecent expressions.

Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio recorded (34) indecent expressions on its morning show.

Accra-based Oman FM recorded 28 indecent expressions on two of its major programmes – Boiling Point (24) and National Agenda (4).

Kumasi-based Ashh FM recorded 28 indecent expressions across three programmes – Boiling Point (24), Keynote (3) and National Agenda (1).

Power FM also based in Accra, recorded 14 indecent expressions – all on its afternoon political show titled, Inside Politics.

The Elections Campaign language monitoring project seeks to promote issues-based campaigning and use of decent language/expression before, during and after Ghana’s 2020 elections.

The project is also being implemented in Cote d’Ivoire and Niger with funding support from OSIWA.

Click here to read the full MFWA report for the month of August 2020