The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has urged government to ensure the timely supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to second-year Senior High School Students.

In an interview with Citi News, the president of CHASS, Yakubu Abubakar noted that there were some delays in the distribution of PPE during the initial resumption of schools for final year students.

“The president mentioned that they will ensure they provide the PPE so we want to emphasise that, taking cues from previous hitches, government should ensure that personal protective kits are supplied before the reopening date.”

All schools were closed on March 15, 2020, as part of the government’s measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently eased restrictions on schools by allowing final year Senior High and Junior High Schools and second year Gold track students to continue academic activities from June 22, 2020.

In his address to the nation on August 29, 2020, the President announced that second-year Senior High School students will return to school on October 5.

Mr. Abubakar assured that lessons from the previous reopening would be applied to ensure a smooth resumption for second-year Senior High School students.

He again asked government to make the necessary provisions to allow schools run smoothly.

“We are now running the Free SHS system and for that matter, government supplies us with food items to feed the kids. We will require that the food supplies are brought to the schools on time to run the system smoothly.”

“Any outstanding monies that have to be given, we will plead that those ones to be taken care of to enable us reopen smoothly,” he added.