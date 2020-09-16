A regular commuter on the Accra-Tema motorway has written to the Road Safety Authority to complain about reckless driving and its effects on the motorway.

In a letter to the authority, Anne Sackey attached photos taken of indiscipline on the motorway over the last six months.

She complained of reckless accidents, people running across the road, cars driving against traffic, illegal entries, illegal u-turns, driving on the shoulder, among others, in her letter.

“And it is getting worse on a daily basis as people realised that there are no repercussions for breaking the law,” she said on the letter.

She is thus demanding action from the Road Safety Authority, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate, the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ghana Highways Authority, the Department of Urban Roads.