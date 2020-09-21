The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied promising to construct more mortuaries in Zongo communities if voted into power.

Some media reports had quoted former President, John Dramani Mahama as saying that the next NDC administration will embark on this project as part of the party’s programmes to develop Zongo communities.

A statement signed by the Mr. Mahama’s Campaign Spokesperson, James Agyenim-Boateng, however, described such reports as false and misleading.

It clarified that Mr. Mahama was only acknowledging concerns about how traditional mortuaries handle the loved ones of Muslims when they pass on.

“Mr Mahama quoted the specific section of the People’s Manifesto which addresses the issue and aims at lessening the burden of bereaved Muslims by treating their deceased loved ones in line with accepted practices of the Islamic faith,” the statement said.

The statement also said the publication was an attempt to whip up anti-Muslim sentiments against the NDC and the John Mahama 2020 Campaign.