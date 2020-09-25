A group called the Coalition of Repatriated Ghanaians has welcomed a decision by the Electoral Commission to capture their members on the 2020 voters’ register.

Speaking on Eyewitness News the lead convenor of the Coalition of Repatriated Ghanaians, Kingsley Dunyo, said the EC’s decision is in response to their petition.

“Last week we petitioned the EC to consider registering us, and we are happy to hear from them that they will be listening to our call, so that is good news to hear,” he said.

He stated that the Electoral Director relayed to him that their concerns were being deliberated on, and they will receive a response from the Commission in due time.

Mr. Dunyo was elated that the EC has responded favourably to their request.

Repatriated Ghanaians

The Coalition of Repatriated Ghanaians comprises citizens who were unable to partake in the recently held voter registration exercise because they were either observing the mandatory quarantine or yet to return to Ghana because the country’s borders were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One day registration slated on October 1

The Electoral Commission (EC) will reopen the electoral roll for one day, on October 1, to allow specific groups of people who are yet to be captured in the register to do so.

The registration will take place in the EC district offices nationwide and will run from 7am to 6pm.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that it is re-opening the voters’ registration exercise for one day. This is to give opportunity to those who have attained the age of 18 and citizens who for one reason or the other were not able to register in the just ended registration exercise. The date for the exercise is Thursday, 1st October 2020,” the EC announced in a statement.