Members of the committee set up to advise the government on the reopening of schools have submitted their report to the Minister of Education.

Chaired by a former Minister of Education and chairman of the GETFund Board of Trustees. Prof. Dominic Fobih, the committee was tasked to come up with modalities for the reopening of schools after their closure in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details of the report have not been made public yet.

A statement from the Education Ministry said the report will be forwarded to the President ahead of extensive stakeholder engagement.

“At a short ceremony at the Ministry, Dr. Prempeh received the report and thanked the members of the committee for their hard work and diligence. The report will be forwarded to the President ahead of extensive stakeholder engagement on the rollout of the decision by the President”, Press Secretary to the Education Minister, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng announced in the statement.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, inaugurated the 10-member committee to deliberate and advise on modalities for the re-opening of pre-tertiary schools for onward approval by the President.

The Committee has representatives from the following institutions: