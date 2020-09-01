Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, has disclosed that potential investors have shown interest in partnering with government to put up the much-talked-about Cape Coast airport.

The announcement of building an airport at Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital was greeted with mixed reactions.

While some argue that the project does not make economic sense, others have welcomed the move

But speaking to Citi News, Mr. Adda justified the airport project stating that a feasibility study into the construction is currently ongoing.

“We have had quite a number of interested partners who have come to discuss with us. If you go to the Central Region, it is considered to be the tourism hub of Ghana. But how quickly do you get there? Should one drive three hours through the traffic at Kasoa to get there or should it some 10 to 15 or 30 minutes to get there by air? Should our school kids even sit on a bus for so long? How many times do we have an accident on the way? These are all opportunities for business people to decide.”

“Let you and I not decide for the business investors, let them come and assess and let them tell us whether they want to do it or not. for now, as we speak, there is no proposal before us. We are negotiating with them on the best way to go forward with them so, in the end, they will decide whether they will put their money there or not”, he added.

New airport more prudent than dualising Cape Coast road – Yofi Grant

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, has defended the government’s promise to construct an airport in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast.

Yofi Grant said there was enough investor-related evidence to back the establishment of a new airport in Cape Coast.

On proposals to rather dualise the road network to the Central Region instead of providing the airport, Mr. Grant was of the view that such arguments are not well-grounded, adding that the alternative is more expensive.

Describing it as a “fallacious argument,” Yofi Grant maintained it was still better to travel to the Cape Coast, which is a cradle for education and a hub for tourism and commercial activities by air and not by road.

“People don’t have to drive two hours to get to Cape Coast. It is a very false assumption that every tourist that comes is more interested in the scenery along the road than the destination (Cape Coast). It is a fallacious argument. You cannot make such an assumption. It will not be any better to dualise the road. It will be easier and happier for you to be in Cape Coast in 30 minutes than to spend two hours on the road with bad driving,” he said.