Ghanaian music producer Jay Q has accused Nigerian music producer and artiste Selebobo of using his work without his permission.

According to Jay Q, Selebobo used the horn melodies he played in VIP’s ‘Ahomka Wom’ for his song ‘Take.’

He told Citi FM’s Kwame Dadzie in an exclusive interview that his publishers in South Africa, Sheer Publishing, had already reached out to Selebobo.

“People sent the song to me and when I checked, they had used the trombone melodies that I played in there. So I contacted my publishers in South Africa and they are in talks,” he said.

He added Selebobo and his team have been asked to either pull the song down on all their online platforms or agree to give Jay Q 50% of the proceeds from the sale of the song.

Born Jeff Tennyson Quaye, Jay Q is a Ghanaian musician, record producer, record executive, sound engineer, songwriter and keyboardist.

He is the founder and current CEO of Q-Lex Entertainment and Jay-Qlex Recording Studio.

Apart from VIP, he has also worked with great Ghanaian musicians Castro, Mzbel, Obrafour, Daddy Lumba, Nana Acheampong, Ofori Amponsah, Akosua Agyapong, Obuoba J. A. Adofo, Wulomei, among others.

He is currently based in the United States of America.