The number of daily infections worldwide reached a new record on Sunday, with 307,930 new confirmed infections, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

More than 5,500 new deaths were also recorded, bringing the global total to 917,417.

The biggest increases in infections were reported in three countries, with 94,372 in India, 45,523 in the US and 43,718 in Brazil.

The news comes as a WHO official has warned that Europe is likely to see a rise in the number of daily deaths in October and November.

“It’s going to get tougher… in October, November, we are going to see more mortality,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told the AFP news agency today.

The number of cases has been rising in a number of European countries in recent weeks, with Spain and France experiencing the largest spikes.