Flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has said that his party is ready to return to power to steer the affairs of the nation and rescue Ghana from the grasp of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At a programme held at Kpando in the Volta Region to celebrate 21st September Founder’s Day, Mr. Greenstreet said that “Nkrumah had always stood heads above all those who were in the movement for independence. The CPP was perhaps the most successful party in this country” but endured some painful moments.

He continued by saying that “you cannot keep a good thing down forever and despite the problems that the CPP has had as a party, we will return”.

He said “as we mark his birthday, let me remind you that we, the CPP, are ready to take over the mantle of government, so remember that a vote for CPP is a vote for yourself.”

Mr. Greenstreet indicated that it was only CPP that had the capacity to deliver the skills, education, affordable housing and take Ghana into the Fourth Industrial Age.

Eulogising Nkrumah, he said, “Ghana’s first President was the son of a goldsmith and a petty trader, but by dint of hard work, he was able to educate himself and change his life’s story.”

Mr Greenstreet said “this is the Ghanaian Dream in action. If this was done in the 1900s, why can’t we do it today in the 21st century?​”

“We must create a just society where everyone has a fair and equal chance of success, and make the sky the limit for those who want to change their destiny.”

Below is the full speech read by Ivor Greenstreet

People of Ghana, we celebrate the birthday of one of the greatest heroes of our past in Ghana.

We celebrate the birthday of the one person who made it possible for us to have Ghana as the united political entity we find today.

We celebrate the birthday of the one who thought he came from lowly and humble origins, brought to life the vision of Africa, free from colonialism and imperial rule and was bold enough to translate that vision into a mission that could be actualized and implemented.

From humble origins, what he had was a mind to study at the feet of people such as Aggrey of Africa, to be motivated by people such as Azikiwe of Nigeria, to be inspired by people such as Marcus Garvey to be tutored by people such as Padmore and to be nurtured by WEB Dubois. He was associated with Jomo Kenyata, Kamuzu Banda, Julius Nyerere, Kenneth Kaunda, Ben Bella, Nasser, and several others as he pursued his dream of a united and independent Ghana and a united Africa.

But it was not only amongst the pan Africanist world that he found himself in good company – Nkrumah of Ghana helped to forge one of the largest movements in the world – the non-aligned movement when he stood shoulder to shoulder with Nehru of India, Surkano of Indonesia, Nasser of Egypt, Tito of Yugoslavia to help diffuse the raging Cold War.

The name of Nkrumah carries on through his works.

His vision is as relevant today as it was in those days.

Kwame Nkrumah, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah,

Long live African Union

Long live Ghana

Forward Ever backward Never

Nkrumah never dies