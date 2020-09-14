Flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kwabena Greenstreet has given an indication that his government will change the name of the seat of government from Jubilee House to Ghana House.

According to the presidential aspirant, the new name will unite the people of Ghana as compared to the names chosen by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Citi News interview, Ivor Greenstreet said the CPP is unhappy with the partisanship change of name by the two main political parties.

“…We shall be changing the name to Ghana House because we do not believe in this partisanship fight between Flagstaff House and Jubilee House. This is something that unites us and it’s Ghana first.”

Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet also advised Ghanaians against selecting any of the two main political parties during the general elections.

He describes the many voters who believe smaller parties such as the CPP do not deserve a vote in the poll as persons under a “grave illusion.”

The CPP, according to Ivor Greenstreet, is the only party that rather understands the true aspirations of ordinary Ghanaians.

He also believes only the CPP holds the keys to unlocking Ghana’s socio-economic development.

The CPP leader urged Ghanaians who wish to see changes in their lives and the country’s governance system to try and give the party the nod by showing Ghana’s duopoly what he describes as an “electric shock.”

“The CPP represents some core things that are valuable to the people of Ghana. After 27 years, these two large parties have failed to properly deliver programmes that affect ordinary Ghanaians. Everybody is looking for something different and I believe it’s time to give the two main parties a proper electric shock. Those who are voting, are voting under the illusion that, when you vote for the CPP or any of the smaller party, it is a wasted vote but in actual fact, a vote for the NPP or NDC is rather a wasted vote because they don’t do anything in the personal lives of people. That is why a vote for the CPP is a vote for yourself,” he said.