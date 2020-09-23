As part of her Golden Jubilee celebration, gospel musician Diana Hopeson will be launching her new album on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

The launch will take place at the Megleant Hotel at Pantang Junction in Accra.

The album titled ‘Hope Vol 1’ will be distributed digitally with the help of Ghanaian music streaming service, Aftown.

Diana’s Golden Jubilee celebration started on ​​​​​Sunday, August 30, 2020, when she turned fifty (50). On the same day, activities for the celebration were launched.

After the album launch on Sunday, September 27, 2020, there shall also be the launch of an autobiography on Diana Hopeson​​​ on Sunday, October 25, 2020.​

The Golden Jubilee activities include industry seminars​​​​ and a Christmas Pageant​​​​​.

The celebration continues next year with activities such as Epiphany​​​​​​, Valentine Special​​​​​, GHMusic Publishing Artistes on Parade​​.

The climax of it all will be the Women in Creative Arts Honors​​​ scheduled for Friday, July 23, 2020.

Diana, who is a former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is known for gospel songs such as ‘Winner’, ‘Nyame Ye Odomfo’, ‘Jesus Says Yes’, ‘Egbe Na Momo’, among others.