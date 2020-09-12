The 91-year-old dilapidated Takoradi Hospital Female ward has received a facelift by the Sekondi-Takoradi Progressive Club Global.

The renovated female ward now has all its windows, nets, washrooms transformed and painted as well as being fitted with two television sets for its patients.

The Ghana Patron for the Sekondi-Takoradi Progressive Club, James Pyne told Citi News at the commissioning that it was refurbished at a cost of GHS 64,000.

“Our motivation is from the fact the most of the members of the club staying in Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries have their relatives also living in Sekondi Takoradi. If we cannot be sending money to them all the time, at least if they have a special health facility like this and they come over here when sick, we know that they are in good hands. ”

“Our first project was the upgrading of the Sekondi Clinic which today has helped to reduce the pressure on the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital. Again with the outbreak of the COVID-19, we supplied PPE to almost all the major hospitals in Sekondi-Takoradi.”

“Then came the biggest project to rehabilitate the Takoradi Hospital female ward which we realized had not had any facelift. So we decided to renovate and adopt it. So we have transformed the ward with all the windows, washrooms, renovated and painted as well as two Television sets also mounted. All patients would also be given branded overcoats. We would be visiting from time to time to see to the adherence of maintenance.”

James Payne also mentioned that the next project for the Sekondi-Takoradi Progressive Club would be to establish a home for the aged.

The Administrator for the Takoradi Hospital, Reverend Osei Boateng while commending the Sekondi-Takoradi Progressive Club for its timely humanitarian work revealed that the Takoradi hospital, generally referred to as European hospital, has not received any upgrading since it was built in 1929.

“The 91-year-old Takoradi Hospital has virtually seen no improvement since it was bequeathed to us by the Colonialist. No single block has been added to it and yet the client base has steadily increased over the years.”

“The telling effect is the continuous pressure being mounted on the few available logistics and infrastructure. The operating theatre and the accident and emergency unit do not befit their current usage and call for immediate intervention.”

The Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, who joined the handing over of the refurbished female ward thanked the club for helping government to solve the health care needs of Sekondi-Takoradi and also promised to provide asphalt on all roads at the hospital within a month.

“I’m very delighted to be associated with the Sekondi-Takoradi Progressive Club and their contributions to health care delivery in the city. As an assembly, we gladly welcome the proposed daycare centre for the elderly and we will look for a place where they can use for that purpose.”

“As a people and stakeholders I believe what this association has done should be emulated by all so that we can have a society worth living in. However, I assure you of the government’s commitment to the health sector by making health care easily accessible. Staff of the hospital must ensure the renovated ward is maintained. I can also assure you that by the end of this month the entire Takoradi Hospital roads would be asphalted.”