The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Berekum East Constituency in the Bono Region, Kwabena Twum-Nuamah has urged flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, not to hoodwink Ghanaians with his promise to legalise okada.

According to him, legalising okada will not be in the best interest of the country.

He insisted that elections are meant to make lives better for people and not the other way round.

“Elections are supposed to lead to choices that will lead to improving the lives of the people and as politicians, we must always be guided by the fact that whatever decision that we bring, they are aimed at improving the lives of the people. We shouldn’t just give proposals and policies just to hoodwink the people so that we win the election. When you win the elections you must do things to improve their lives. I don’t think legalising okada is the way to go,” he said.

Mr. Twum-Nuamah further called on Mr. Mahama to use the powers at his disposal to work harder to create better opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

“We should instead galvanise and motivate the powers that be to work harder to create opportunities for the youth so that they can move away from this business into a more sustainable and safer means of livelihood.”

“We need to aim higher and aim at making lives better for the youth rather than allowing this dangerous work to go on. Let’s not say that because we have unemployment and our failure to enforce our laws, we should just legalise it.”

Background

The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has promised to legalise the okada business if he is voted into power on December 7, 2020.

According to him, okada is the only means of transport for some people in some parts of the country.

But the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will not succumb to pressure to legalise okada operations.

Describing the operationalisation of okada in the country as a “risky business”, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed that government will instead offer new cars to okada operators on a lease basis in order for them to carry out their activities in a much safer manner.

“You don’t want to finish graduate school and then make a life from okada riding. You can have a better option, and we will give you a better option. So yes, we will not legalise the okada business in Ghana. It may be a tough decision but it is in the interest of Ghanaians. We are having discussions, but we will stick to our decision to provide a better alternative for the okada riders. Let’s give them an opportunity to buy safer vehicles through lease and pay over time. It is a better option than what the alternative is,” he said.

