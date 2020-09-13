Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the flagbearer of Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has promised to restore hope to Ghanaians after what she described as the duopoly of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party under the fourth republic.

As she was outdoored as the flagbearer of the PPP on Saturday, Brigitte Dzogbenuku assured of bold ideas that will transform Ghana if voters welcomed a third force.

“We have been so disappointed and disempowered repeatedly with each subsequent election that we have lost hope and trust, even in our own capabilities, and in our own power to change things. I, as Flagbearer of the PPP, am here to restore that hope and give you trust again.”

Brigitte Dzogbenuku also bemoaned the unrealised potential in Ghana.

“We have been promised “a better Ghana” and “real change” over the years, but all we have seen are two sides of the same coin, and a continuous widening gap in between the rich and poor, and our human capital development index is just a notch above the average in our region.”

To remedy this, she said the PPP was presenting a new kind of leadership which believes in “hard work, honesty, integrity, respect and discipline, loyalty, dignity and pride.”

“We speak of the good old days when people worked with joy and pride; there was respect and love for one another; there was discipline, there was love for our country and there was development and growth. We had hope.”

She also pledged to restore good values, discipline and patriotism in the country when voted into power and promised to lead an incorruptible government.

Brigitte Dzogbenuku was the running mate of Papa Kwesi Nduom on the ticket of the PPP in the 2016 general election and is the first woman to have been selected as the party’s Presidential Candidate.

She is also the founder and Executive Director of Mentoring Women Ghana (MWG), which inspires and empowers young women and girls to make a positive difference in their communities.