About eight persons have been injured in a car crash involving six vehicles at Asuboi, a few kilometres from Kyekyewere in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred at about 1 pm after a truck conveying tomatoes had a brake failure crashing into five others on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

This has led four communities along the Accra-Kumasi Highway threatening to embark on a series of demonstrations to force the government to complete the dual carriage road.

The road was meant to have been completed in 2012.

“If they don’t dualise the road, they will come and meet us. If the road is worked, nothing [no accident] will happen here,” one resident said.

“We want a dualised road or we won’t vote,” one other woman said angrily to Citi News.

This was the same road where 14 persons were killed after a crash last Tuesday morning.

That accident involved an STC bus, a Yutong bus and a tipper truck.

The tipper truck veered off its lane and run into the other vehicles.