The Electoral Commission (EC) is expected to end its voter exhibition exercise today, Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Registered voters who have not yet verified their registration details thus have by close of today to do so.

The exercise, which began on September 18 in over thirty thousand exhibition centres across the country was originally expected to end on Friday, September 25.

However, the deadline was extended to September 27, to ensure greater participation, following reports of low turnout at some exhibition centres.

Voters may verify their registration details by visiting their exhibition centres or by sending their Voter ID Numbers to the shortcode 1422.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had earlier claimed that the EC was deliberately removing the names of NDC supporters in some areas from the register but the Commission has denied these claims.

In a statement, the EC insisted that “at every point, we have provided factual, accurate and evidence-based information to our stakeholders on voter statistics per region, district, gender, age among others.”