The Electoral Commission has announced the recruitment of COVID-19 ambassadors to each of the 33,367 voter register exhibition centres to ensure COVID-19 protocols are adhered to throughout the eight-day exercise.

The Ambassadors will be deployed to all centres nationwide from tomorrow, September 18, 2020, to ensure strict observance to COVID-19 protocols.

The exercise will take place simultaneously across all the centres nationwide from 7 am to 6pm daily, including Saturday and Sunday.

At a press briefing on Thursday, September 17, 2020, ahead of the exercise, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa said the COVID-19 ambassadors are among over 73,000 exhibition supervisors recruited and deployed to oversee the exercise.

“The Commission is desirous of ensuring the safety and security of its stakeholders. As a result, we have recruited one COVID-19 ambassador to each of the 33,367 exhibition centres. And they have been tasked to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the centres.”

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has in a curious twist of events announced that voters who check their registration details via the short messaging service (SMS) platform will have to pay a service charge of 30 Ghana pesewas each.

Officials of the Commission had, at an earlier event, said the service would be free of charge for voters who accessed it from September 18, 2020.

But the Chairperson of the Commission said subscribers would have to pay an inbuilt service charge to cater for the set-up with the mobile network operators.

EC to exhibit provisional voters’ register from September 18

The Electoral Commission will, from Friday 18th to Friday 25th September 2020, exhibit the 2020 provisional voters’ register.

The register has over 16.9 million voters with over 30,000 voters delineated onto an exception list.

It is however still not clear how many registrations have been successfully challenged.

The 8-day exercise will thus afford registered voters the opportunity to match their details against what has been captured in the register.