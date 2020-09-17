The Electoral Commission (EC) will from tomorrow, Friday, September 18, activate a short message service (SMS) platform to enable registered voters to check their registration details as captured in the 2020 voters’ register.

This will form part of the exhibition exercise for the register and is available to all registered voters on the shortcode 1422 as an alternative to visiting exhibition centres.

The EC in a statement released ahead of the SMS platform activation said the service is currently unavailable.

It said voters who have already attempted accessing the service will have to wait till it is activated for their details to be sent to them.

Such voters, however, do not have to re-assess the service upon its activation.

The EC’s compilation of a new voters’ register saw a total of 16,963,306 persons being registered.

The Commission will exhibit the recently compiled voters’ register for inspection by voters from Friday, September 18, 2020, to Friday, September 25, 2020.

The exhibition will take place at polling stations throughout the country.

The week-long exercise will run from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm each day, including Saturday and Sunday.