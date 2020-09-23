The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will split polling stations that have over 700 voters into two.

According to the Commission, this is to enable it reduce queues at the polling stations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman of the EC in-charge of Corporate Services at a press conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

He clarified that the polling stations will be divided into polling station A and B.

Dr. Asare said, “In 2016, the threshold for each polling station was 850 voters. No polling station exceeded 850 (voters) in 2016 but because of the pandemic in 2020, the Commission is saying that the maximum number of voters per registration centre will be 700”.

“With this registration we undertook, any registration centre that has more than 700 people, we are going to split them into A and B,” he said.

He, however, disclosed that some 6,000 polling stations have been spotted to be in this category.

“So, all the 6,000 centres that have registered more than 700 people, we are going to split them into A and B to reduce the queues at the polling stations.”

“Depending on the alphabetical order of your name, you will either be in polling station A or polling station B,” Dr. Bossman Asare noted.

Ongoing voters’ register exhibition

Meanwhile, the Commission on Friday, September 18, 2020, began an eight-day voters’ register exhibition exercise.

The exercise is taking place simultaneously across all 33, 367 centres nationwide from 7 am to 6 pm daily, including Saturday and Sunday.

Members of the National Democratic Congress have complained about missing names of voters on the provisional register.

