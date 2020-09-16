The Ministry of Energy has commenced the installation and replacement of some 14,287 energy-efficient streetlights in Accra.

This project is being funded by the Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) to improve visibility at night in Ghana’s capital.

The Ministry made this known at a meeting convened by the National Road Safety Authority on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The government of Ghana in February 2020 applied for portions of funds from the MiDA to facilitate poverty reduction through economic growth.

A portion of the Compact is being invested in the “Street Lighting Replacement Contractor(s)” which will be executed under three separate contract lots.

The lots are:

Lot SW (1):- Works Located in the Western Part of Accra and to be completed in 12 calendar months from the start date.

Lot SC (2):- Works Located in the Central Business District of Accra and to be completed in 12 calendar months from the start date.

Lot SE (3):- Works Located in the Eastern Part of Accra and to be completed in 12 calendar months from the start date.

The Project Director, Sylvester Ashong Ayayee in an earlier interview with Citi News, said the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“We are working in the Central Business District of Accra and the West, North-West, the East and North East of the district of the Accra Central District. We are putting up smart streetlights that are energy efficient. We are doing this in about seven assemblies (Ga East, Ga West, Ga North, Lekma, AMA, and a few others).”

“We’ve signed contracts with three contractors worth about 10 million dollars and we are working on about 14,000 streetlights luminaries and about 11,000 polls with some being dual bracketed. Our timelines are that we finish by the end of the year (2020) that’s what we are looking at and then defects liability take off from there.”

