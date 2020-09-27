Two subsidiaries of the Enterprise Group have demonstrated leadership once again with a sterling performance at the 2020 Ghana Insurance Awards held in Accra.

The Subsidiaries, Enterprise Life and Enterprise Insurance, emerged Life Insurance Company of the Year and General Insurance Company of the Year respectively. In addition, they also received ICT Leadership awards and Major Loss Award respectively.

The awards are a testament to the commitment of the Enterprise Group to excellence and leadership. Jacqueline Benyi, the Managing Director of Enterprise Life Assurance Company said, “We thank God for this. We are humbled by the award, recognition as the Life Insurance Company of Year goes to speak to our commitment to excellence and the priority we give to our customers and stakeholders”.

The Major Loss Award to Enterprise Insurance was a recognition of the company’s capacity and financial strength in paying substantial claims in the industry.

It is in recognition of Enterprise Insurance’s strength in claims payment that the Global Credit Ratings (GCR) of South Africa in June 2020 upgraded the company’s rating from AA- to AA.

Commenting on the awards, Ernestina Abeh, the Managing Director of Enterprise Insurance said being named Company of the Year in a competitive insurance industry is indicative of consistent excellence in service delivery and prompt claims payment over the years.

“The Company of the Year award is a coveted award that means the winner has exhibited excellence in service delivery. Innovation has always been a key driver of our business, the awards received, therefore, assert that our pursuit of excellence in all areas of service delivery has not been in vain”.

The Ghana Insurance Awards is an annual event to celebrate the very best in the insurance industry cutting across Life, Non-life, Reinsurance, Brokerage and other intermediaries as well as Health Insurers and Actuarial firms.