The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will exhibit the recently compiled voters’ register for inspection by voters from Friday, September 18, 2020, to Friday, September 25, 2020.

It will be conducted at all polling stations throughout the country.

According to the Commission, this is in accordance with 23(1) of C.I.91 of the Public Elections Regulations 2016.

“In accordance with Regulation 23(1) of C.I.91 of the Public Elections, the Electoral Commission will exhibit the provisional voters register for inspection by voters at all polling stations throughout the country from Friday, 18th to Friday, 25th September 2020.”

The week-long exercise will run from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm each day, including Saturday and

Sunday, the Commission added.

Objectives for the exercise

According to the EC, the exhibition exercise will give each registered voter the opportunity to do the following:

Check their name, particulars, and other details so as to effect corrections where necessary.

Object to the inclusion of unqualified names in the register on grounds such as the registration of minors and non- Ghanaians.

Replace unclear photographs.

Verify Polling Station details ahead of Election 2020.

The Commission has also introduced an SMS platform to enable registered voters to access their registration details.

To access this platform, voters can simply text their voter ID card number to short code 1422 to obtain their registration details.

It further said, “Voters who registered at the District Offices of the Commission should visit the Polling Station assigned to them during the registration exercise to verify their details.”

“The public is informed that changes to a person’s details can be requested at the exhibition centre and effected at the District Office.”

About the new register

The Electoral Commission compiled a new voters’ register between June 20 and August 9, 2020.

After the registration exercise,16,963,306 persons were registered.

The figure includes 30,814 persons registered during a two-day mop-up registration.

Below is the statement from EC

