The big stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Frema Adunyame are;
EC opens nominations for 2020 polls; presidential filing fee pegged at GHS100,000
Umaru Sanda Amadu interviewed a family member of the slain University if Ghana lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh.
- UTAG makes U-turn on intended book and research allowance strike
- Don’t take Akufo-Addo’s leadership for granted – NPP to Ghanaians
- 4% reduction in ‘talk tax’ takes effect tomorrow
- On the point blank segment, there was a playback of Bobbie Osei’s interview with the NDC 2020 campaign manager, Professor Joshua Alabi.