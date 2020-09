The big stories of today’s edition of the Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu are;

– Bulldog confirms Shatta Wale’s Exim Bank deal but tight-lipped on alleged GHS2M payment

– We haven’t paid Shatta Wale, other brand ambassadors GHS2M – Exim Bank

– We’ve created over two million jobs in our first term – NPP

– Allow us register for new voters’ ID card – Repatriated Ghanaians to EC

– NDC’s 2020 manifesto full of populist, discredited promises – Nana B