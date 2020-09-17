The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu are;

– Government has suspended implementation of law banning salvaged cars – Freight Forwarders

– Residents of Nungua Coco Beach threaten to boycott 2020 polls over bad nature of roads

– Chairman Wontumi cited as most abusive language user on radio in August 2020

Customers of defunct Microfinance firms, others start receiving payments

Lack of research before okada ban cause of current confusion – Lecturer

On the point blank segment, Umaru Sanda Amadu delves into the Okada debate and interviewed the director of Urban Studies and Head of the Geography and Resource Development Department at the University of Ghana, Professor Martin Oteng Ababio