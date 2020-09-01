The big stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Frema Adunyame are;

– Confusion rocks PAC sitting over GNPC allocation to Rebecca Foundation, Okyenhene

– Minority to report Agyapa deal to London Stock Exchange

– CSOs initiate online petition against Agyapa deal

– NPP 2020 manifesto scores zero on climate change issues

On the Point Blank segment Umaru Sanda Amadu interviewed the feuding factions in the Odododiodo constituency after the MP for the area Nii Lante Vanderpuye claimed individuals from the National Security with the backing of the NPP candidate in the area, attacked him.