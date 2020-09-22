The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu are;

‘Incompetence of current EC legendary’ – Mahama

Mahama cuts short Bono Region tour over alleged missing names on register

We’re already investigating Agyapa deal – Amidu to STRANEK

Employment Ministry urges nurses to halt strike and resume dialogue

We’ll ensure Mahama wins 2020 polls – Okada Riders Association

On the point blank segment, Umaru Sanda Amadu delved into the manifesto and promises made by the two biggest political parties for Zongo communities in the country