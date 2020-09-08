The big news stories in this edition of the Face to Face with Umaru Sanda Amadu Hawa Iddrisu are;

– Authorities of Korle Bu School of Hygiene withdraw eviction directive to students after protest

– Government gambling on value of Agyapa Royalties deal – CSOs

– Bawumia assures of government’s commitment to ensure violence-free polls

– NDC manifesto will solve problems facing Ghanaians – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

-Immigration Service begins issuance of emergency entry visas after reopening of the airport

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak was Umaru Sanda Amadu’s guest on the point-blank segment to discuss the recently launched NDC manifesto.