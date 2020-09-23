The big news stories in this edition of the #CitiNewsroom with Hawa Iddrisu and Umaru Sanda Amadu are;
Voter register exhibition: NDC’s missing names allegations unfounded – EC
NDC’s Flagbearer, John Mahama to speak on ‘missing’ voters’ register names tomorrow
Government extends free water to end of 2020
Sekyere East DCE sacked; Nana Addo nominates replacement
We won’t tolerate any recalcitrant officers on election day – IGP
GPRTU kicks against legalization of okada
EC to split polling stations with over 700 voters