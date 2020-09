The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News are;

– NDC re-files lawsuit against EC’s one-day voter registration exercise

– PNC elects David Apasera as flagbearer for 2020 general elections

– Bernard Mornah losses PNC chairmanship bid to Moses Dani Baah

– Government won’t engage criminal secessionist groups – Bawumia

– EC to proceed with one-day registration exercise despite NDC’s lawsuit

– Akufo-Addo’s government run by competent people, not ‘family and friends’ – Bawumia