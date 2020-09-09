The big stories in this edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu are;

– NPP not frightened by NDC’s promise to legalise Okada – Transport Minister

– There was also a story on the Bagre dam spillage in the Upper East, Umaru Sanda Amadu interviewed the NADMO boss for the area.

– PAC questions alleged GHS2M payment to Shatta Wale, other brand ambassadors of Exim Bank

– NDC has nothing to offer Ghanaians with ’empty manifesto’ – Freddie Blay

– NDC’s free primary health care policy will be funded with oil money – Sylvester Mensah