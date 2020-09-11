The family of 16-year-old Judith Bataribah are pleading with the public to help find their relative who has gone missing.

Judith Bataribah lived with her aunt, Francisca Daah, at Abafum Avenue, Adentan East in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a police report, her aunt reported the issue to the police on Monday, September 7, 2020, after Miss Bataribah left the house on Saturday, 5th September 2020 at 5 pm to an unknown destination but never returned.

Judith Bataribah is dark in complexion and 5.4 feet tall.

Aside from contacting the police, persons with any leads to her whereabouts can contact her relatives on 0208178737 or 0244539261.