FBNBank Ghana, as part of its commitment to empower all who embrace its brand with seamless access to everyday financial services, has unveiled the quick banking *894# product.

The product bestows the power to bank anywhere and at any time to customers. According to the bank, it is convenient, easy, simple and quick to use.

The quick banking *894# product promises flexible options, exceptional convenience and allows customers to bank with any phone on the MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone mobile networks. Users of the product do not require internet to access the platform, only mobile network availability. Quick Banking *894# is delivered on the customers’ registered phone number linked to their FBNBank accounts.

Mrs. Rachel Adeshina, Country Head, Technology and Services at FBNBank Ghana stated that quick banking *894# has made any mobile phone a mobile branch of the bank.

She announced that FBNBank customers can register for this product when they dial *894#, select registration, enter their account number and a five-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN).

She added that users can open accounts, transfer money to FBNBank and other banks customers in Ghana, buy airtime for themselves and their loved ones, check account balance, request for mini statements, reset their PIN and more wherever and whenever they want these services. While assuring customers of maximum security when using quick banking *894# for transactions, Mrs. Adeshina emphasized that every number on the platform is already registered with the bank.

According to Mrs. Adeshina, FBNBank Ghana’s introduction of quick banking *894# is in line with strategy to bring financial services closer than ever to the FirstBank of Nigeria Limited’s subsidiary in Ghana. The launch represents a key step in FBNBank’s digital banking strategy, which aims to leverage new and evolving technologies to facilitate access to everyday financial services for consumers and businesses alike.

894 also reflects the origins of our over 125-year-old bank, established in 1894 in Nigeria.