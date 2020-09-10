Parts of the Dome market are in ruins after fire gutted about 20 shops early in the morning of Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Shops and other structures were consumed by the fire, which is believed to have started at 1 am on Thursday.

Personnel from the Ghana Fire service have been able to douse the fire, but properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis have been destroyed.

A City guard who witnessed the incident narrated how they helped firefighters to quench the fire.

Although affected shop owners are unable to give an estimate of what they have lost, they are calling on the Government to come to their aid.