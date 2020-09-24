The First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has cautioned supporters of the NPP in the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency in the Greater Accra Region, against voter complacency and apathy.

In a meeting with market women in Chantan and Anyaa, the First Lady entreated them to turn out massively on December 7, to return the NPP, to power to continue with the good work, saying “President Akufo-Addo continues to work to fulfill all his promises to the people of Ghana, through the many social intervention policies he has implemented including Free SHS, 1 Constituency 1 Ambulance, 1D1F and strengthening of the NHIS, all of which have largely benefited women and deserves another four years to work for Ghanaian women”.

At a durbar held in her honor by the traditional leaders in the constituency, the First lady outlined some initiatives she has undertaken to complement the government’s effort to enhance the lives of women and children.

She said through the Rebecca Foundation, a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Mother and Baby Care Unit have been constructed at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, respectively.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo revealed that “The Rebecca Foundation through its Learning to Read Reading to Learn initiative is putting up libraries across the country and has also partnered with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) through its ‘Because I want to Be’ Initiative to train young girls and mothers to acquire skills to enhance their livelihood.”

“The Rebecca Foundation will continue to help in the empowering of women and children,” she added.

At the Anyaa Sowutuom Municipal Clinic, the First Lady presented some medical items including blankets, thermometer guns, bedsheets, nose masks, and sanitizers to the health facility to assist them in the discharge of their duties and congratulated health personnel for standing firm in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic She was accompanied by MCE for Anyaa Sowutuom Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Adomako Kissi as well as Regional and Constituency executives.