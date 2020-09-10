First Lady, H.E. Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo has donated assorted medical items to the Ho Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region as part of the Rebecca Foundation’s mission to support the health sector.

Making the presentation, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said the Rebecca Foundation has since 2017 been working to complement government’s efforts to improve the health sector with a specific focus on the health of Ghanaian women and children.

According to her, the Rebecca Foundation has donated medical equipment and consumables, to all 16 regions in the country, renovated health facilities including the Osu Government Maternity Home, sponsored surgeries and fully funded the construction of a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit and a Mother and Baby Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

She emphasised that the health of women and children will always be her priority and expressed the readiness of the Rebecca Foundation to work with other organisations and individuals to deliver quality healthcare to women and children.

Receiving the items which included bedsheets, diapers, blankets, nose masks, sanitizers and hospital beds, the head of the Ho Municipal Hospital Dr. Lawrence Kumi said the facility was grateful to the First Lady for the donation.

He stated it was very timely as the facility is in need of assistance to enhance its health delivery.

Present to witness the donation was the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Deputy Volta Regional Minister Hon. Johnson Avuletey, MCE for Ho Central Hon. Prosper Pi-Bansah, former Vice Chairperson of the NPP Mrs. Agnes Okudzeto, and Executive Director of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), Mrs. Mawusi Awity.