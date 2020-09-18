Fountain Gate Chapel Glory Pastures, Sakumono has donated food items and cash to the Adjei Kojo State School for the Deaf.

The items, which included bags of rice, cooking oil, bags of gari, bags of sugar, soft drinks, toiletries, and cash amount were donated to the school.

According to the Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Isaac Mensah, the donation is in line with the church’s annual commitment to support the vulnerable in Ghana.

“The Bible says in Proverbs 19:17 that whoever is kind to the poor, lends to the Lord, hence our resolve as a church to reach out to the needy.”

Presenting the donation on behalf of the entire church, Pastor Mensah said the consequences of the Coronavirus were extreme and as such everyone needed to do what they could to support the less privileged, especially those close to them.

“The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought hardships to such vulnerable groups, as a result, we must all come together and support the poor and needy in our communities,” Pastor Mensah added.

Speaking during the presentation, the Proprietor of Adjei Kojo State School for the Deaf, expressed his gratitude to Fountain Gate Chapel Glory Pastures, Sakumono for the kind gesture.

“We want to appeal to other groups for their support to keep the school running successfully,” he stated.

Fountain Gate Chapel Glory Pastures, Sakumono has over the years supported institutions like the Teshie Orphanage, Akuse Prisons, Hospitals, among others.

Fountain Gate Chapel Glory Pastures, Sakumono, is a branch of Fountain gate Chapel which has its Headquarters in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The church was founded by Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries and Head Pastor of Fountain Gate Chapel Desert Pastures, Bolgatanga.