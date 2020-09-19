The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship has launched the National Christian Men’s Week.

The event set for October is themed: “Building tomorrow from the current conversation”.

It will be held between the first two weeks of October and will have speakers who will touch on the concerns of parents, adults, the clergy, and the international community.

The National President of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship, George Prah said the planning committee had to make some changes in the original plan, due to COVID-19.

“A planning committee began work three weeks ago. After very fruitful deliberations, the committee proposed that the first National Christian Men’s Week should take place this year. Talks, seminars, sports events, press publications, and end with a breakfast meeting, etc. The meeting, however, decided that for reasons of COVID-19 protocols that forbid contact sport, the Men’s Games should be put on hold till next year when, hopefully, conditions would have returned to normal. For this year, the week will be limited to a one-day seminar on top of national concern.”

He further challenged Ghanaians to interrogate issues of natural interest.

“We want to invite Ghanaians to interrogate issues bordering on national morality and discipline. More than any other causes, indiscipline, and immorality are contributing to our backwardness as a nation. What, for example, can have gone so wrong that SHS students would run wild destroying school property merely because questions from past papers supplied to them by the government were not what they saw in this year’s WASSCE?”