The GCNet Staff Welfare Association has resolved to commence a series of industrial actions against GCNet Management from today, Thursday, September 24, 2020, until further notice.

According to them, this is to press home their demands for the immediate payment of “redundancy packages to redundant staff in accordance with the Arbitration Award.”

It will be recalled that a three-member Arbitration Panel appointed by the National Labour Commission under Labour Act 651 and Regulation 17 of L.I. 1822, and the ADR Act 798 earlier this month ordered GCNet to pay its staff made redundant recently as stated in the provisions of the HR Policy Manual without any variation or adjustment.

In a statement issued by the Association, Welfare Chairman, Felix Agbodeka, stated that the sit down strike is in accordance with section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

“The GCNET Staff Welfare Association has resolved to commence a series of industrial actions against GCNet Management. This is to press home our demands for the immediate payment of redundancy package to redundant staff in accordance with the Arbitration Award. From today Thursday 24th September 2020, and until further notice, workers of GCNet shall be on a lawful and legal sit down strike in accordance with section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651),” he said.

