The Ghana Education Service (GES) is set to recruit new teachers.

Trainee teachers who completed their training in 2019 are to be captured in this exercise.

GES in a statement said all interested applicants must meet the following requirements:

All interested applicants must have “completed college of education in 2019 and have no outstanding exams or referrals.

All interested applicants must have “completed the mandatory national service.”

All interested applicants must have “passed the Ghana Teacher Licensure Exams.”

All interested applicants “should be ready to work wherever services are needed.”

GES further added that interested persons should “access the GES official website (www.gespromotions.gov.gh) to complete an online application form and upload all valid certificates on or October 30, 2020.”

Below is the full press statement from GES

Follow @Khaptain4real

