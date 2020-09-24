In line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive for Senior High Schools (SHSs) to be disinfected before re-opening next month for continuing students, the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ghana Education Service in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) have begun the third phase of disinfection in secondary schools in the Eastern Region.

The exercise, which kick-started last Wednesday saw about 140 Senior High Schools in the region being disinfected.

Speaking to the media, ZGL General Manager in charge of the Eastern Region, George Aguadze, explained that the exercise was crucial, following the President’s instruction for continuing students to return to school.

He added that it was also to make the institutions’ facilities safe for the students, teaching and non-teaching staff members, especially when the final-year students had exited.

Mr. Aguadze noted that his outfit had deployed over 400 spraying gangs to undertake the exercise, and will ensure strict professionalism.

According to him, logistics deployment, mixing, and application of chemicals had been executed professionally by his officials, stating that they had enjoyed great collaboration from stakeholders.

He further assured parents and students that Zoomlion will complete the exercise before the re-opening date, Monday, October 5, 2020.

“It was imperative to protect the lives of the students and staff members of the school, hence the need for the disinfection exercise before students return to campus,” he stressed.

For his part, the Headmaster of Ofori Panin SHS, John Kofi Beantey, indicated that enough measures had been put in place by the school’s authorities to receive the continuing students.

“We have placed Veronica buckets at vantage points and would also ensure that the students, staff (both teaching and non-teaching) members all observe social/physical distancing and also students put on their nose masks,” he said.

Against this backdrop, he reiterated that the school will strictly maintain discipline at the campus to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will ensure that the school does not become a center for spreading the coronavirus as the students return to school,” he firmly assured.

He also commended the government of Ghana for such an imperative exercise.

“I really commend the government of Ghana for this exercise. The government has done what we were all not expecting but it’s been done smoothly.”

Some of the schools that were disinfected included Koforidua Senior Technical High School, Aburi Girls’ SHS, New Juaben SHS, among others.