Ghana’s Embassy in the United States of America (USA) which has been closed down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to resume consular services on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

According to a statement from the Embassy, all applications and other activities will be done through online platforms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“To enforce COVID-19 safety protocols, the Embassy will no longer offer in-person visa services. Individuals who are interested in acquiring visa services are required to do so through our online visa application platform,” the statement indicated.

Applicants of new passports, persons who want to replace lost passports or renew old passports are also being urged to go through the same process online and “schedule in-person appointments to complete the mandatory biometric data process”.

The Embassy has further pledged to observe all the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols on its premises for all in-person appointments.

Ghana’s airport opened

Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport resumed operations on September 1, 2020, after being closed to international traffic for about five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Already, the airport has received about 300 passengers, with all of them testing negative for the disease, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Each of these persons paid US$150 to test for the virus, with results gotten in less than 30 minutes.