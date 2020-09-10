Ghana has recorded 125 new COVID-19 infections pushing the country’s active case count to 842.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Ghana has within the last seven months recorded a cumulative figure of 45,313 COVID-19 cases with 44,188 recoveries.

The COVID-19 related death toll currently stands at 283.

Out of the number of active cases, five are in critical condition, three are on ventilators and 16 in severe condition.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 450,872 tests have been conducted.

Currently, four regions out of the 16 have no active cases of the virus.

The regions are North East, Savannah, Upper West and Upper East Regions.

