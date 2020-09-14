Ghana has recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases. This has pushed the cumulative case count to 45,434.

The Ghana Health Service in its latest COVID-19 update on Monday, September 14, 2020.

However, the number of persons who have recovered from the disease has also risen to 44,342.

The active cases have also dropped to 806.

Out of the number of active cases, four are in critical condition, two are on ventilators and 14 in severe condition.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 452,184 tests have been conducted.

Currently, four regions out of the 16 have no active cases of the virus.

The regions are North East, Savannah, Upper West and Northern

Regions.

Follow @Khaptain4real

