Ghana has recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths. The death toll currently stands at 285.

The Ghana Health Service in its latest COVID-19 update on Friday, September 11, 2020, also announced that the country has recorded 75 new cases.

Meanwhile, the active cases in Ghana have dropped from 842 to 836.

Ghana has within the last seven months recorded a cumulative figure of 45,388 COVID-19 cases with 44,267 recoveries.

Out of the number of active cases, four are in critical condition, two are on ventilators and 14 in severe condition.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 451,590 tests have been conducted.

Currently, four regions out of the 16 have no active cases of the virus.

The regions are North East, Savannah, Upper West and Upper East Regions.

