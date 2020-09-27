The active cases of COVID-19 in Ghana stand at 477 as of Sunday, September 27, 2020.
131 new cases have also been recorded, raising the cumulative number of positive cases to 46,353.
Two more persons have succumbed to the virus, which has brought the total number of deaths to 299.
This is according to the latest updates from the Ghana Health Service.
According to health officials, the number of clinical recoveries is now 45,577.
Upper East, Oti, Ahafo, Volta, Eastern, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions are among the regions with fresh cases.
There are no new cases in the Western, Central, Bono East, Western North, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper West and Bono Regions.
Cumulative cases per region
Greater Accra Region – 23,689
Ashanti Region – 10,954
Western Region – 2,966
Eastern Region – 2,407
Central Region – 1,921
Bono East Region – 781
Volta Region – 671
Western North Region – 638
Northern Region – 547
Ahafo Region – 527
Bono Region – 511
Upper East Region – 295
Oti Region – 242
Upper West Region – 90
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 19