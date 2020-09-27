The active cases of COVID-19 in Ghana stand at 477 as of Sunday, September 27, 2020.

131 new cases have also been recorded, raising the cumulative number of positive cases to 46,353.

Two more persons have succumbed to the virus, which has brought the total number of deaths to 299.

This is according to the latest updates from the Ghana Health Service.

According to health officials, the number of clinical recoveries is now 45,577.

Upper East, Oti, Ahafo, Volta, Eastern, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions are among the regions with fresh cases.

There are no new cases in the Western, Central, Bono East, Western North, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper West and Bono Regions.

Cumulative cases per region

Greater Accra Region – 23,689

Ashanti Region – 10,954

Western Region – 2,966

Eastern Region – 2,407

Central Region – 1,921

Bono East Region – 781

Volta Region – 671

Western North Region – 638

Northern Region – 547

Ahafo Region – 527

Bono Region – 511

Upper East Region – 295

Oti Region – 242

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 19